Published: 9:51 AM October 22, 2021

A fundraising walk was held between Letchworth and Royston to raise money for Citizens Advice North Herts - Credit: CANH

On Sunday, October 17 around 40 intrepid supporters of CANH walked either nine or 17 miles from Letchworth’s Standalone Farm to Royston’s Therfield Heath to raise funds for and awareness of our services.

Chris and Alfie celebrate finishing the walk between Letchworth and Royston for Citizens Advice North Herts - Credit: CANH

We are extremely happy to report that we have smashed our £5,000 fundraising target! We’d like to thank everybody who helped us achieve this.

Every penny raised from our walk will directly impact people in the North Herts community, helping them access expert advice in times of need.

Helen celebrates finishing the walk between Letchworth and Royston for Citizens Advice North Herts - Credit: CANH

It’s not too late to contribute, and if you’d like to then please visit northhertscab.org.uk/fundraise to see some photos from the day and a link to donate to the fundraising walk. You can also download our fundraising pack there.

Maybe you have an idea or event in mind which you could use to raise funds for us. Please get in touch via communications@nhdcab.org.uk if you’d like to offer your support to our fundraising efforts.

Why is Citizens Advice North Herts fundraising?





We are an independent local charity. Many of our dedicated and expert staff are volunteers and we increasingly need to fundraise to keep services going.

Our services are free for everyone in our community and our support is a lifeline to many who find themselves in difficult situations and hardship through no fault of their own.

Covid-19 has led to an increase in demand for our services which we are struggling to meet. More people are coming to us who are facing hardship, job losses, relationship breakdowns, and housing difficulties. Problems are more complicated than prior to the pandemic.

We provide an effective high quality service. Last year we supported over 5000 people with over 11,000 issues and achieved £1.6 million in financial outcomes for our clients.

Our data shows that our advice improves people’s financial situation and leads to improved mental health and wellbeing, more secure housing and employment, and leads to people being better able to cope with day to day life.



If you have some time to give and would like to find out more about our work and how you can volunteer for us you can visit www.northhertscab.org.uk