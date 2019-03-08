Letchworth theatre company offers free tickets to SEN families after NHDC grant

Imajica Theatre Company was awarded £1450 to provide free tickets for SEN families to attend their pantomime shows at St Christopher School in December. Picture: Imajica Archant

A Letchworth theatre company will offer free tickets to local SEN families after receiving a £1,450 grant from North Herts District Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Imajica Theatre Company have pledged to use the NHDC grant to offer SEN children the opportunity to attend their pantomime shows at St Christopher School in December.

Imajica are specialists in relaxed theatre, and adopt a multi-sensory approach to working in the arts.

You may also want to watch:

The company create interactive musicals and workshops, as well was theatre-in-education programmes for younger audiences which promote positive wellbeing.

Samantha Hough, company director and chorographer at Imajica, said: "Grant support means we can provide 50 per cent of our ticket allocation free to local SEN families which is an amazing way to give back to the community. Imajica Theatre are so excited about this year's shows!"

NHDC's Letchworth Committee have awarded over £10,000 in grants to five community groups based in Letchworth.

Cllr Gary Grindal, chairman of the Letchworth Committee said: "We are pleased to be able to award grants to these community groups who provide invaluable support and advice to a wide range of groups in the local community. We wish them the best of luck with their projects".