CCTV appeal following Letchworth burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:33 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 28 October 2020

CCTV images have been released following a burglary in The Wynd in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

CCTV images have been released following an overnight burglary in Letchworth.

Police in the town are appealing for help to trace the man pictured, as they believe he was in the area at the time.

The burglary took place overnight on Wednesday, October 21.

Officers would like to speak to the man, as he may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any other information which may be relevant, contact PC Jamie Fannon-Hall via email at jamie.fannon-hall@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/85045/20.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

