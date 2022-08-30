The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
13-year-old boy missing from Letchworth

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:15 PM August 30, 2022
A boy in a pink jumper, with dark hair.

Albie was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 17. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A teenage boy has gone missing from Letchworth in North Herts.

Albie was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 17.

The 13-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

When last seen, Albie was wearing a black hoody, black trousers, black trainers and black gloves.

A boy in a pink jumper, against dark bricks.

Albie was wearing a black hoody, black trousers, black trainers and black gloves. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Hertfordshire police have since released an appeal for anyone who has seen Albie, since his disappearance, to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a boy who has gone missing from North Herts.

"If you believe you are with Albie now, have seen him in the last few moments, or have information about where he has been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 50 of August 17."

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

