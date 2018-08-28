Letchworth A-level students show off their art with exhibition

Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Art A-level students from the Highfield and Fearnhill schools have contributed work to the annual exhibition which opens today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

The display comes in a range of art forms, including photography, fine art and graphic communications.

The students’ work will go towards their A-level art qualifications, and is available to view at the Heritage Foundation’s Letchworth community museum.

On behalf of both schools, Fearnhill’s assistant head and art teacher Nadine Cotton told the Comet: “The Art and Design departments at The Highfield School and Fearnhill School are very proud to have held, once again, the annual exhibition of work by A-level fine art, photography, and graphic communications students from the two schools.

“This is a particularly special exhibition as it not only showcases the considerable talents of our young people, but is also planned and curated by the students themselves. “The students worked collaboratively to showcase the work of their peers and provide the opportunity to share their work with friends, family and the community of Letchworth. “The exhibition this year includes wide ranging media, processes and subject matter, sometimes personal, sometimes social or political, but always meaningful and evidence of the inspiring abilities and individual viewpoints our students continue to demonstrate.

“It goes without saying that we are very proud to work with these young people and it has been a privilege to have seen them develop into the talented young artists they are today. “We would like to thank the Heritage Foundation for their continued support and for providing the schools with the opportunity to exhibit.

“Finally, we would like to congratulate the students themselves for all their hard work and dedication towards achieving this exceptional exhibition.”

The exhibition opened on Saturday, and will be available to view at the Letchworth Community Museum in the Arcade until Saturday, February 23.

For more information about the museum, go to letchworth.com/what-we-do/our-venues/community-museum.