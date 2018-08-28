Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth A-level students show off their art with exhibition

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 February 2019

Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Art A-level students from the Highfield and Fearnhill schools have contributed work to the annual exhibition which opens today.

Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOOHighfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

The display comes in a range of art forms, including photography, fine art and graphic communications.

The students’ work will go towards their A-level art qualifications, and is available to view at the Heritage Foundation’s Letchworth community museum.

On behalf of both schools, Fearnhill’s assistant head and art teacher Nadine Cotton told the Comet: “The Art and Design departments at The Highfield School and Fearnhill School are very proud to have held, once again, the annual exhibition of work by A-level fine art, photography, and graphic communications students from the two schools.

“This is a particularly special exhibition as it not only showcases the considerable talents of our young people, but is also planned and curated by the students themselves. “The students worked collaboratively to showcase the work of their peers and provide the opportunity to share their work with friends, family and the community of Letchworth. “The exhibition this year includes wide ranging media, processes and subject matter, sometimes personal, sometimes social or political, but always meaningful and evidence of the inspiring abilities and individual viewpoints our students continue to demonstrate.

“It goes without saying that we are very proud to work with these young people and it has been a privilege to have seen them develop into the talented young artists they are today. “We would like to thank the Heritage Foundation for their continued support and for providing the schools with the opportunity to exhibit.

“Finally, we would like to congratulate the students themselves for all their hard work and dedication towards achieving this exceptional exhibition.”

The exhibition opened on Saturday, and will be available to view at the Letchworth Community Museum in the Arcade until Saturday, February 23.

For more information about the museum, go to letchworth.com/what-we-do/our-venues/community-museum.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Herts police officer resigned after headbutting man in Stevenage pub

A police officer resigned after headbutting a man in a Stevenage pub last year. Picture: Archant

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

A Folkestone man has been remanded in court after he was charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Most Read

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Herts police officer resigned after headbutting man in Stevenage pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth A-level students show off their art with exhibition

Highfield and Fearnhill school staff and students at their joint Art exhibition in the Letchworth Community museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Borough Council call for response to Hands Off Barclay petition as school becomes an academy

The rally against Barclay School academy plans marches through Stevenage Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two-vehicle crash on A1(M) at Welwyn

Police have been dealing with a crash on the A1(M) at Welwyn.

Former Stevenage football captain who ‘conquered’ Norway as manager passes away

Ray Freeman during his time managing in Norway. Picture: Supplied by Pete Bassett

Road closed as dangerous metal panels removed from Stevenage high rise

Emergency services attended the Holiday Inn in Stevenage when two metal panels were hanging dangerously loose from the top of the building. Picture: Jeremy Williams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists