Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

100-year-old woman regains strength with Stop Falls campaign

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM January 17, 2021   
Veronica Hughes StopFalls app

100-year-old Veronica Hughes from Letchworth has been using the StopFalls app since having a stroke last year. - Credit: HCPA

A Letchworth woman is using an app to regain her strength following a stroke last year.

100-year-old Veronica Hughes is using Hertfordshire Care Providers Association's 'StopFalls' app with the help of her support worker Laura Brown, who visits her once a week.

The app features videos of strength and balance exercises which can help prevent falls. This is particularly important in winter when colder temperatures cause a greater risk of tripping on icy pavements.

Veronica said: "I would encourage anyone to use the Stop Falls service. The exercises are easy to follow and fun to do."

Laura has also been posting videos of their exercise sessions on Facebook to help inspire others.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign, which is in collaboration with Herts County Council, aims to prevent falls in both care homes and residential care settings.

For more information visit https://www.hcpastopfalls.info/

Most Read

  1. 1 Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage?
  2. 2 Walk-through coronavirus test site opens in Stevenage
  3. 3 Is lockdown working in Herts? Here's what the latest data tells us
  1. 4 Elderly queue in cold as mass vaccine centre opens its doors in Stevenage
  2. 5 Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage
  3. 6 'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees' as COVID cases double
  4. 7 Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary
  5. 8 Road closed between Stevenage and Watton due to floods
  6. 9 Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward
  7. 10 'Heavy snow' expected across Hertfordshire from tomorrow

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Baldock Tesco Extra reopens following blaze

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Armed police and helicopter search for man seen with firearm

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Stevenage school confirms food hampers will be scrapped after national...

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus