100-year-old woman regains strength with Stop Falls campaign

Published: 10:00 AM January 17, 2021

100-year-old Veronica Hughes from Letchworth has been using the StopFalls app since having a stroke last year. - Credit: HCPA

A Letchworth woman is using an app to regain her strength following a stroke last year.

100-year-old Veronica Hughes is using Hertfordshire Care Providers Association's 'StopFalls' app with the help of her support worker Laura Brown, who visits her once a week.

The app features videos of strength and balance exercises which can help prevent falls. This is particularly important in winter when colder temperatures cause a greater risk of tripping on icy pavements.

Veronica said: "I would encourage anyone to use the Stop Falls service. The exercises are easy to follow and fun to do."

Laura has also been posting videos of their exercise sessions on Facebook to help inspire others.

The campaign, which is in collaboration with Herts County Council, aims to prevent falls in both care homes and residential care settings.

For more information visit https://www.hcpastopfalls.info/