Silverware taken during Letchworth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a buglary in Station Road, Letchworth Archant

Silver and kitchenware has been stolen from a house in Letchworth after a burglary on yesterday - and police are now appealing for witnesses to the break-in.

An eight-piece solid silver cutlery set, two solid silver candlestick holders, a silver hip flask and other silver were among the belongings stolen from the house in Station Way between 9.50am and 12 noon.

Burglars had forced entry by smashing a rear window and made an untidy search, taking a large JD sports bag.

Det Con Simon Goodship said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area yesterday morning or anyone who is offered any silverware for sale in the coming days and weeks."

You can email DC Goodship via simon.goodship@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online - quoting reference 41/46229/19 - at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, and ask for Herts Police.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.