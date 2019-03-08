Advanced search

Remember Me event in Letchworth brings bereaved families together

PUBLISHED: 07:02 05 September 2019

Doves were launched at the Stand by Me event. Picture: Alan Millard

Bereavement charity Stand-By-Me held its fourth annual 'Remember Me' event at the St Christopher School in Letchworth on Saturday.

The event is organised for those who have benefitted from the charity's work over last year to come together.

The Remember Me day included a dove release, afternoon tea, sports and games, face painting and glitter tattoos.

Chair of trustees Ian Cotterill said: "Our fourth annual Remember Me day was a huge success and a wonderful opportunity for the young people families we work with to meet and remember loved ones.

"We were delighted to welcomed the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley to our event as well as a group of local dancers who provided some of the entertainment."

Stand-By-Me Bereavement Support is a service for young people and their families in North Herts and Stevenage who have lost a loved one.

To find out more about the charity, go to stand-by-me.org.uk.

