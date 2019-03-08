Remember Me event in Letchworth brings bereaved families together

Doves were launched at the Stand by Me event. Picture: Alan Millard Alan J Millard 15 SG4 0BS

Bereavement charity Stand-By-Me held its fourth annual 'Remember Me' event at the St Christopher School in Letchworth on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard

The event is organised for those who have benefitted from the charity's work over last year to come together.

The Remember Me day included a dove release, afternoon tea, sports and games, face painting and glitter tattoos.

Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard

You may also want to watch:

Chair of trustees Ian Cotterill said: "Our fourth annual Remember Me day was a huge success and a wonderful opportunity for the young people families we work with to meet and remember loved ones.

Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard

"We were delighted to welcomed the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley to our event as well as a group of local dancers who provided some of the entertainment."

Stand-By-Me Bereavement Support is a service for young people and their families in North Herts and Stevenage who have lost a loved one.

Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard Dance Steps Academy from Letchworth performed at the event. Picture: Alan Millard

To find out more about the charity, go to stand-by-me.org.uk.