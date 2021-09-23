Sporting memories club to open for over-50s
- Credit: Peter Devlin
A club for people over 50 to relive sporting memories will open its doors in Letchworth next month.
The sporting memories club starts on October 19, and is welcoming new members to talk about sport and take part in gentle physical activity.
Similar clubs are held across the country, and people who attend may be suffering from dementia, depression, social isolation or other long-term conditions, however they all have one thing in common: a love of talking about and remembering sport.
The Letchworth Sporting Memories Club will meet at the Letchworth Corner Sports Club in Whitethorn Lane every Tuesday between 10am and 12pm.
There will be plenty of parking and easy access, meetings are free to attend and refreshments will be provided.
For more information email LetchworthSMFclub@gmail.com, or call 07766 518940 for Chris Nicholson or 07766 415889 for Steve Loach.
