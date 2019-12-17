Video

Letchworth multiple sclerosis sufferer records single for charity that provides vital support

Ruth Green is releasing charity single Share Christmas with Someone to raise funds for the MS Trust. Picture: Courtesy of MS Trust Archant

A woman who has lived with multiple sclerosis for 27 years is releasing a charity single to raise funds for the MS Trust's vital work.

Singer Ruth Green, from Letchworth, has recorded the single Share Christmas with Someone, with all money raised going to the charity.

Ruth said: "This year I've had a year of gratitude for all the things I can do, rather than the things I can't. It's hard, but the MS Trust is here to see me through. They provide so much information about MS, which is such a complex illness. When I don't know what's happening with me, I can go to the MS Trust and there's an answer there. If they don't know the answer, they find it."

The lyrics of the song express Ruth's personal journey with MS. She said: "With MS, sometimes you lose a part of you - maybe an arm becomes weaker. The song is about embracing that loss in a positive way."