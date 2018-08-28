Development begins on Letchworth shopping centre

Garden Square Shopping Centre is set for a revamp. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

Redevelopment work on the Garden Square Shopping Centre has begun in Letchworth, starting with the demolition of buildings in Leys Avenue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The project, which is run by the Martin Property Group, comes in three parts with the practical completion planned for spring 2020.

On the agenda is a renovation of Commerce House, the demolition and rebuilding of 23-25 Leys Avenue and a new build on Leys Square adjacent to WHSmith.

The work will bring 46 new one and two-bedroom apartments – with parking spaces – as well as new retail units, frontage to Leys Square and Commerce Way, and an additional level and new facade for Commerce House.

There will also be an enhanced gateway entrance to the shopping centre.

Gary Martin from the Martin Property Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the commencement of this prestigious development in the heart of Letchworth.

“The development will create beautiful new apartment buildings along with prominent new retail accommodation to create a fantastic new entrance to the Garden Square Shopping Centre.

The initial phase of development begins with the demolition of 23-25 Leys Avenue, external ground works and erecting the concrete frames for the new buildings adjacent to Esquires coffee shop and WHSmith.

Garden Square Shopping Centre manager Jack Philbin said: “It’s exciting to finally see the works begin.

“The redevelopment will hugely improve the centre’s external appearance, as well as providing much sought-after residential accommodation in the town.

“We anticipate it will bring a number of economic benefits to Letchworth, both during construction and once the development is complete and occupied.”

Love Letchworth manager Patricia Saunders added: “The Leys Square development is a fantastic opportunity for Letchworth town centre.

“It demonstrates that businesses are willing to invest in and see the potential of the town centre.”

Registration for the new apartments will be available next year.

For more information on the shopping centre go to gardensquare-shopping.co.uk.