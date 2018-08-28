Advanced search

Letchworth shoppers take second street poll ahead of MPs’ Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 15 January 2019

The brexitometer showed that the majority of those taking part would back a People's Vote. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

The brexitometer showed that the majority of those taking part would back a People's Vote. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

Supporters of the People’s Vote campaign took to the streets of Letchworth on Saturday as part of a National Day of Action.

Volunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

Activists and volunteers spoke to shoppers and passersby about the upcoming MPs vote on a Brexit deal negotiated by the Prime Minister.

A total of 109 people took part in the group’s ‘brexitometer’, giving their views on ‘what is the best deal for Letchworth?’ and ‘who should decide the country’s future?’ with the majority supporting a People’s Vote.

A total of 109 people stuck took part in on to the group's 'brexitometer', Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

Local campaigner Sarah Wright said: “Many people stopped to engage with us and out their stickers on our Brexitometer despite the inclement weather.

“It was a really rewarding exercise speaking to both remain and leave voters, and a considerable majority were keen to see the final decision come back to the people.

Volunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah WrightVolunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

“I personally feel the question is too big for Westminster alone, we must have a say now we know what Brexit looks like with an option to keep the deal we already have.”

This was the final action day before Parliament votes on the government’s proposed Brexit deal, which is set this evening.

Volunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah WrightVolunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

It follows on from the People’s Vote Summer of Action, which saw rallies take place across the UK, including a March for the Future in London with a crowd of more than 700,000 people.

Campaigners also spoke to shoppers at the Letchworth Christmas lights switch-on early last month, where they took a poll on which outcome would be best for Letchworth: Theresa May’s deal, no deal or staying in the EU.

Volunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah WrightVolunteers campaigning for a People's Vote spoke to shoppers on Saturday ahead of meaningful vote this evening, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

In this survey, 69 per cent of voters said they would rather remain in the EU, with eight per cent saying they supported the PM’s deal or have a no deal Brexit.

In the 2016 referendum on the UK’s EU membership. North East Hertfordshire voted 51.4 per cent to leave.

A total of 109 people stuck took part in on to the group’s ‘brexitometer’, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah WrightA total of 109 people stuck took part in on to the group’s ‘brexitometer’, Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald told the Comet in November that he intended to support the Prime Minister’s deal in the meaningful vote.

He said: “The provisions about the transition have some difficult compromises to achieve the necessary results for business.

“Although it is a compromise, it was always going to be.

“I think the Prime Minister has shown great resilience and courage in reaching this stage and I intend to support her.”

Show Job Lists