Advanced search

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

PUBLISHED: 10:37 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 17 June 2020

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Archant

Letchworth residents expressed shock and sadness yesterday as one of the town’s historic organisations announced it will be permanently closing, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

George Bernard Shaw (back row, second from left) attending a conference entitled Adult Education in the Village on April 29 1932. Picture: Letchworth SettlementGeorge Bernard Shaw (back row, second from left) attending a conference entitled Adult Education in the Village on April 29 1932. Picture: Letchworth Settlement

In an email to supporters and members yesterday afternoon, it was revealed that the 100-year-old Letchworth Settlement “will be shut down with immediate effect on July 31,” and all staff will be made redundant.

Letchworth residents were left stunned by the announcement, and many are now calling on the Heritage Foundation and others to rescue the organisation and its historic Grade II listed building.

The Letchworth Settlement has been an independently run education centre since 1920, and is considered one of the jewels in the crown of the world’s first garden city. Its 113-year-old building continues to be home to a huge number of the town’s best-loved groups and societies.

As it stands, no final decision has been reached on the future of the old Skittles Inn on Nevells Road, though the Settlement is exploring whether the theatre and hall could be used independently as a separate legal entity. Its freehold is owned by the Heritage Foundation.

You may also want to watch:

Settlement chair Pam Burn wrote to supporters and members yesterday, saying: “As you all well know, the world has been a very uncertain place over recent months and whilst, as I write, there are some glimmers of light, sadly they are not enough for the Settlement, as it stands, to survive beyond this summer.

“You will be aware that we receive no grants of any kind from anywhere. A group of Trustees did form a working party to look into options for remaining open but concluded that, despite all our efforts and prudent operations, the financial risks were simply too high.

“With social distancing, it would be very difficult to run small classes that did not cost a great deal more than people have been used to. And of course, there is no guarantee that students and visitors would wish to return to the Settlement until there is a vaccine or some acceptable form of treatment for coronavirus.”

Pam said it was “ironic” that the organisation is facing closure in the same year as its centenary, adding: “I never in my most savage nightmares expected to be writing to you to tell you this news.”

“Thanks to you all for coming along and joining in with the many different offerings that the Settlement has produced during the course of our history. It is my personal hope that the Settlement will rise again, perhaps within the next year or so if sufficient substantial funding can be raised.

“It will need committed, active Trustees and enthusiastic support and encouragement from the community that I very much hope might be forthcoming, as indeed it was all those years ago.”

A book entitled ‘Letchworth Settlement 1920-2020 – A Century of Creative Learning’ – has been written by Hertfordshire county archivist Kate Thompson, and will be published on October 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Half a million pounds spent on hotel fees to accommodate Stevenage rough sleepers during pandemic

48 homeless households were put up in hotels by Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: Google

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Half a million pounds spent on hotel fees to accommodate Stevenage rough sleepers during pandemic

48 homeless households were put up in hotels by Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: Google

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Police in fresh appeal to help trace ‘unidentified’ body in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Lessons from the lockdown

The switch to large-scale remote working has called for exceptional communication and people-management skills Picture: Getty Images/iStoockphoto

‘I was told that I would be treated differently because of the colour of my skin’

Getrude Acheampong, chair of BeMe Stevenage, has spoken about being Black in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24