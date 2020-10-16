More funding for Letchworth Settlement after residents stop closure

The Settlement in Letchworth faced closure earlier this year, but was saved by crowdfunding, and is now to receive an added boost from the culture recovery fund. Picture: The Settlement Archant

The Letchworth Settlement, which faced closure in the summer, has received a lifeline grant from the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund – set up to help organisations through the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Settlement in Letchworth faced closure earlier this year, but was saved by crowdfunding, and is now to receive an added boost from the culture recovery fund. Picture: The Settlement The Settlement in Letchworth faced closure earlier this year, but was saved by crowdfunding, and is now to receive an added boost from the culture recovery fund. Picture: The Settlement

The historic Settlement is one of 445 heritage organisations in England to have been awarded a portion of the £103 million from the first round of funding.

The grant of £25,000 has been awarded for the external redecoration of the Grade II-listed arts and craft building in Nevells Road, and to provide support for the continuation of the cultural activities that the Settlement has been undertaking for the last 100 years.

The grant is part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund which is designed to secure the future of Britain’s museums, galleries, theatres, independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues.

You may also want to watch:

Hilary Kemp, chair of the Letchworth Educational Settlement, said: “We are delighted to receive this support for the upkeep of our beautiful and distinctive arts and crafts building.

“It’s an iconic Letchworth landmark and a classic example of early Garden City architecture. But this grant does more than preserve the fabric of the building; it also helps us keep the Settlement’s cultural activities running for longer during the pandemic.

“Facing at least a year of reduced class and club sizes, limited performances and higher costs due to the coronavirus is a strain on the finances of the charity that runs the Settlement.

“This grant is truly is a lifeline for our small historic venue in its centenary year – which we are determined will continue offering adult education and a meeting place for the local community for many years to come.”

The Settlement was saved from closure at the eleventh hour back in August thanks to an overwhelming response to the charity’s crowdfunding page – set up as a last ditch attempt to save the organisation.

READ MORE: Letchworth Settlement saved from closure at eleventh hour

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “As a nation it is essential that we preserve our heritage and celebrate and learn from our past. This massive support package will protect our shared heritage for future generations, save jobs and help us prepare for a cultural bounce back post COVID.”