Letchworth school donates PPE to care homes amid national shortage

PUBLISHED: 12:14 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 28 April 2020

The Science Department at St Francis' College has donated much-needed PPE. Picture: St Francis' College

The Science Department at St Francis' College has donated much-needed PPE. Picture: St Francis' College

St Francis’ College in Letchworth has donated PPE to two local care homes amid mounting fears of a national shortage.

The Science Department at St Francis' College has donated much-needed PPE. Picture: St Francis' College

The Science Department at St. Francis has donated a range of much-needed PPE to Foxholes Care Home in Hitchin, and Garden City Court Care Home in Letchworth.

In total, St Francis’ College has donated 106 safety spectacles, 60 splash-proof goggles, 10 boxes of protective gloves and some disposable aprons which will protect care home staff who are playing a vital role in the fight against COVID-19.

Headteacher Mrs Bronwen Goulding said: “Our Science Department is delighted to be able to assist those in need during this difficult time.”

The Science Department at St Francis' College has donated much-needed PPE. Picture: St Francis' College

The donation comes amid growing evidence that care home workers are being left behind in the distribution of PPE to the frontline.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes Care Home, said: “We would like to personally thank St. Francis’ College for their very kind donation of PPE. It has been greatly received by our staff and it’s incredible to see, as a community, we’re all pulling together in these unprecedented times.

“Hitchin, and the surrounding area, has a strong community spirit, and this is a prime example of that. The donations will make a huge difference in helping us continue to protect our residents.”

If you have been donating PPE in your community, get in touch by emailing news@thecomet.net

