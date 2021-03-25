Letchworth Santander set for closure as 111 branches face axe
- Credit: Casey Gutteridge
Santander in Letchworth is set to close this summer after the bank announced the closure of more than 100 of its high street outlets.
The bank announced today that it will close 111 branches by August 2021, including four in Herts.
Letchworth's branch in the Garden Square Shopping Centre is set to close its doors on August 5.
Branches in Hatfield, Harpenden, and Rickmansworth are also ceasing operation this summer.
Changes in customer behaviour since the start of the pandemic formed the grounds of the bank's decision.
Adam Bishop, head of branches at Santander, said: "Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together."
Amid the announcement of the proposed closures, Santander insisted that the majority branches affected are less than three miles from another Santander bank, and will continue to be able to bank at Post Offices.
The nationwide closures will begin in June. Santander will keep 452 branches open following the proposed changes.
Santander branches in Hitchin's Brand Street and Queensway in Stevenage will remain open.