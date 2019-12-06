Are you ready for the 5k Santa Canta in Letchworth this weekend?

The 5k Santa Canta is set to return this weekend in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: James Walsh Archant

Festive 5k Santa Canta is back this weekend for the fourth year running, thanks to organisers North Herts Road Runners.

The run is a two-lap course on Letchworth's Norton Common, an area of natural beauty, with a race start time of 9am this Saturday.

The event is free with optional fancy dress - and prizes for the best costumes!

Organiser Richard Harbon from NHRR said: "The Santa Canta is now in its fourth year and has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

"Come along to the Common in Letchworth this Saturday and enjoy a great start to festive season.

"All donations are going to support patients and their families at Garden House Hospice Care."

All finishers will receive a medal, food and hot drinks.

Donations towards the Letchworth-based hospice are welcome.

To pre-register for the run, go to firstsaturday5km.org.uk.