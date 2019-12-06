Are you ready for the 5k Santa Canta in Letchworth this weekend?
PUBLISHED: 16:01 06 December 2019
Archant
Festive 5k Santa Canta is back this weekend for the fourth year running, thanks to organisers North Herts Road Runners.
The run is a two-lap course on Letchworth's Norton Common, an area of natural beauty, with a race start time of 9am this Saturday.
The event is free with optional fancy dress - and prizes for the best costumes!
Organiser Richard Harbon from NHRR said: "The Santa Canta is now in its fourth year and has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.
You may also want to watch:
"Come along to the Common in Letchworth this Saturday and enjoy a great start to festive season.
"All donations are going to support patients and their families at Garden House Hospice Care."
All finishers will receive a medal, food and hot drinks.
Donations towards the Letchworth-based hospice are welcome.
To pre-register for the run, go to firstsaturday5km.org.uk.