Letchworth's Standalone Farm set fair for season kick-off

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 09 February 2020

Standalone Farm kick-starts its new season with a mobile planetarium. Picture: LGCHF

Standalone Farm reopens its doors on February 17, and is kicking off the new season with its biggest launch event yet - a mobile planetarium.

The immersive 360 degree experience will camp at Standalone Farm from February 17 to 23, and will regular run shows for visitors for all ages.

Other highlights of the holiday season this year include an Easter egg trail, outdoor games, exotic reptiles, and a Halloween spooky trail.

Vanessa Sawyer, Visitor Experience Manager said: "We know from our visitors' feedback that planning family outings and events can be difficult. Which is why have released our calendar of events for the whole year to help.

"We have also shifted our schedule, so half term events run from Tuesday to Saturday - and we've broadened our programme to include more of our visitors' favourite activities.

"We have pulled out all stops this year, so the little ones can have the time of their life."

For the full schedule of Standalone Farm's events in 2020, visit https://standalonefarm.com/

