Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Letchworth company answers call for ventilator production

A Letchworth company has joined the fight against coronavirus by pledging support to build ventilators for the NHS.

Ogle Models and Prototypes, based in Birds Hill, has answered the Government’s call for businesses to help build ventilators and ventilator components as part of the UK’s response to COVID-19.

Philip Martin, director at Ogle Models & Prototypes, said the company’s wide range of industrial 3D printing processes meant they were “ideally placed to help”. Philip has urged other businesses to get involved and offer their services as part of a national effort.

He said: “The production of ventilators to help the NHS is a national priority. We urge other businesses who have the capability or capacity to help, whether it’s connected to design, manufacturing or supply, to sign up too.”

Ogle specialises in SLS – Selective Laser Sintering – and vacuum casting, the main processes used for developing products in the medical industry.

If you are a businesses you can register online, by going to ventilator.herokuapp.com.