Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 08 March 2020

Luke Hoseason has gone missing from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

A man has gone missing from Letchworth and police have launched an appeal for the public's help to trace him.

Luke Hoseason was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing yesterday.

The 42-year-old is described as being around 6ft tall and bald, with dark stubble.

If you have seen Luke since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call 101.

If you believe you are with Luke now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

