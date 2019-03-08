Health watchdog rates Stevenage and North Herts adult care service as outstanding

Dave Marsh and his wife Karen (green top) celebrate Home Instead's outstanding rating with staff.

A care service based in Letchworth has been rated outstanding following an inspection by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission, putting it within the top three per cent in the country.

Home Instead Senior Care provides care and companionship to older people in their own homes living in Stevenage and North Herts, allowing them to live independently in later life.

A CQC inspection found clients benefitted from safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care.

Lo-Anne Lewis, head of inspection for the East of England, said: "Our inspectors were impressed with what they found. Staff were kind, caring and compassionate and people received excellent care.

"The service was exceptional in placing people at the heart of the service and people consistently told us how they were treated with compassion and respect.

"Staff did not view disability and care needs as a limiter to what people could achieve. People told us, and we observed, many examples of innovative practice that increased people's independence. People were supported to take positive risks to achieve their goals.

"Staff were skilled, knowledgeable and provided flexible care in line with people's wishes. People and relatives told us that all levels of staffing were extremely caring and compassionate.

"People designed their care with staff and this meant that care provided was exceptionally person-centred. They were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests."

The company is owned by Dave and Karen Marsh. Dave said: "We're thrilled. To have the fantastic work of our team acknowledged in this way is a wonderful boost for all of us.

"We do our best to support our team, so they can spend their days out there supporting the community.

"We are, and always will be, a resource for our local community. We put people and their wellbeing as top priority and will continue doing all we can to support our team, our clients, their families and everyone else we work with in the best ways we can."

Home Instead Senior Care was last inspected in 2017, when it received a rating of good from the CQC.