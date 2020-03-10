Advanced search

Updated

Letchworth school pupils 'returning home tonight' following Italy coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:20 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 10 March 2020

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Fearnhill School in Letchworth has this morning released a statement confirming that pupils and staff stranded in northern Italy will be returning home tonight, following the news that the whole of Italy is now in lockdown.

On Sunday, Fearnhill pupils and staff travelled to the Prato Nevoso resort, in the Piedmont region, for a week-long ski trip after receiving reassurances from Public Health England that it was safe to travel to the region.

In a statement released this morning, a spokesperson for the school said: 'Fearnhill continues to monitor and respond to the rapidly changing situation with the coronavirus outbreak.

'I can confirm that our students currently in Prato Nevoso, Northern Italy, will be returning home tonight in light of last night's updated government guidance from Italy. Upon their return, both the students and teachers will be following Public Health England guidance and self-isolating for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

You may also want to watch:

'During this time we will be providing online learning resources so students don't lose out on study time. We, in line with all other schools in England, continue to monitor the situation with coronavirus very closely and are working with Hertfordshire County Council and Public Health England to ensure we are following the best and most recent advice to safeguard our students and staff.'

Yesterday afternoon it was announced that all Italian ski resorts would be closed following the escalating coronavirus crisis - including the Prato Nevoso resort where Fearnhill pupils and staff had arrived only a day earlier.

By 10pm yesterday evening, the Italian Prime Minister had announced a lockdown of the entire country, banning all but essential travel - as coronavirus cases in Italy shot up to 9,172 cases, with 463 deaths.

The Foreign Office has confirmed, however, that British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction, and that airports remain open throughout Italy.

Updates to follow.

Related articles

Most Read

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

County council releases advice to ‘unite’ as confirmed coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus advice has been released by the county council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

County council releases advice to ‘unite’ as confirmed coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus advice has been released by the county council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Defective track causing train delays between Stevenage and Hatfield

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Search for Letchworth man continues

Luke Hoseason has gone missing from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family says ‘final goodbye’ to baby Mason with messages carried by 100 balloons

More than 100 people paid tribute to baby Mason on Tuesday. Picture: Jade Roper

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School
Drive 24