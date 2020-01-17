Advanced search

Letchworth man leads urgent calls for new blood donors in East of England

PUBLISHED: 11:57 18 January 2020

55 year-old Dave Wilson was diagnosed with leukemia after being an active blood donor most of his life. Picture: supplied

55 year-old Dave Wilson was diagnosed with leukemia after being an active blood donor most of his life. Picture: supplied

Archant

A Letchworth father in recovery from leukaemia has urged men to answer the call for new blood donors in 2020.

Throughout January, NHS Blood and Transplant is running a national campaign encouraging ordinary men to become extraordinary by donating blood - amid a shortage in male donors.

David Wilson, 55 - who himself has donated blood more than 50 times in his life - was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2018, and received numerous life-saving transfusions.

The married father-of-two was diagnosed with the disease after suddenly losing weight and becoming easily tired.

David received dozens of units of blood and platelets - which he credits for saving his life.

You may also want to watch:

"I am now completely clear of leukaemia", David said. "Without the treatment and numerous blood and platelet transfusions, I wouldn't have been here to see this Christmas, which is the greatest gift I could give to my family - apart from back to being my annoying self.

"Blood donation is extraordinary. It's just a small scratch on your arm compared to what it can do for someone else. I hope more men start giving blood in 2020."

NHS Blood and Transplant has estimated they need 135,000 new blood donors each year to replace those who stop donating, and to ensure they have the right mix of blood groups to match patient needs.

In particular, there is a vital need for more men in the East of England to start donating blood. NHSBT is aiming for 48 per cent of all new donors in the East of England to be male during 2020.

Mike Stredder, head of donor recruitment, said: "All our donors are amazing. But we need more men to start donating blood in the east of England during the New Year. Men's blood can be used in extraordinary, lifesaving ways, but we don't have enough new male donors coming forward. This is not about recruiting as many donors as possible - it's about getting the right gender mix."

If you're interested in becoming a blood donor, visit www.blood.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth man leads urgent calls for new blood donors in East of England

55 year-old Dave Wilson was diagnosed with leukemia after being an active blood donor most of his life. Picture: supplied

New website launching for parents and carers of SEND children – with Hertfordshire meeting next week

Parents and carers of children with SEND will have their say on HCC's new Local Offer website. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage leaseholders meeting cancelled due to ‘unprecedented demand’

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Letchworth primary school celebrates after achieving ‘plastic free’ status

Pupils at Lordship Farm celebrate their new Plastic Free status. Picture: Richard Woodham

Elderly woman in critical condition after Stevenage crash as police urge witnesses to come forward

An elderly woman remains in hospital following a collision in Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage. Picture: Healthwatch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists