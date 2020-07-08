Letchworth’s Broadway Theatre cancels all 2020 shows due to coronavirus pandemic

A theatre spokesperson confirmed the sad news this afternoon. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

There will be no live theatre at Letchworth Broadway this year, as all shows have now sadly been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A theatre spokesperson said: “Like many venues around the world, we have had to make some tough decisions about our future due to huge financial losses as a result of the pandemic.

“We have taken into consideration the financial implications of Broadway Theatre returning and the safety of staff and visitors, and based on this, we are unable to deliver the programme we would like.

“A great deal of work has gone into building an exciting programme of live theatre, so this has been a difficult decision to make. While we welcome news that the government will be providing funding to arts and culture venues in the UK, there is no detail on eligibility criteria or a clear timeline of when the funding will be available. We will of course monitor this closely.”

The Letchworth Heritage Foundation will now focus on reopening the Broadway Cinema, and hopes to announce its theatre programme later next year.

The spokesperson added: “We are currently working on our reopening plans to make Broadway Cinema a COVID-19 safe environment for our staff and customers. Please do keep an eye on social media for further announcements on our cinema programme.”

A theatre spokesperson added: “If you have a ticket for a theatre show programmed this year, a member of team will be in touch to arrange a refund for you. There is no need to contact our booking office – our staff are working as quickly as possible to contact all ticketholders so please do bear with us.”

If you bought your theatre tickets in person at Broadway, you should email your name and contact number to broadway@letchworth.com who will then contact you directly.