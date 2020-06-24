Advanced search

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema ‘working on reopening plans’ following July 4 announcement

PUBLISHED: 15:21 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 24 June 2020

Broadway Cinema has said it is working to reopen

Broadway Cinema has said it is working to reopen "as soon as possible." Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Following yesterday’s announcement that many UK cinemas are expected to reopen from July 4, the Broadway Cinema in Letchworth has said it is “keen to open as soon as possible.”

A Heritage Foundation spokesperson said that returning staff have already begun working on “reopening plans behind the scenes,” to make the Broadway Cinema a “COVID-19 safe environment.”

All theatre shows and cinema screenings up until August 31 have been cancelled, and cinema staff will be contacting customers – starting with the shows that were cancelled first – to resume refunding tickets.

Ticketholders are reminded that they do not need to contact the cinema, as staff will be in touch directly.

A spokesperson for the cinema said: “We cannot thank you enough for your patience during this time. We are an independent cinema and theatre, and the support we have received has been overwhelming.

“We are truly grateful and cannot wait to welcome you back very soon. Please keep an eye on our social media for further updates and announcements.”

