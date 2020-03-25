Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

A Tesco Express store in Letchworth was burgled this morning with thieves making off with cash and a till.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the break-in at the Bedford Road store at about 3.15am.

Officers responded to an alarm being activated, and discovered the front door damaged and part of a till and cash missing.

Investigator Fran Aylin said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact me via email on frances.aylin@herts.pnn.police.uk

“If you live nearby and have CCTV which captured anything relevant we would also like to hear from you.

“Our officers are still very much out and about and conducting business as usual. Crime will not be tolerated.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/25711/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.