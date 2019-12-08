Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace 17-year-old Alicia Sesay, who is missing from her home in Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alicia left home at around 1.30pm yesterday (Saturday, December 7), and is believed to have travelled to the Harrow and Wealdstone and Plumstead areas of London.

You may also want to watch:

She is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with long black hair. She was last seen wearing black leather trousers, a brown suede shirt which ties in the middle, black trainers and white ankle socks.

If you have seen Alicia since she was reported missing, or have information about where she has been, call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 778 of December 7.

If you believe you are with her now, or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.