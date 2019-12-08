Advanced search

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

PUBLISHED: 15:22 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 08 December 2019

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace 17-year-old Alicia Sesay, who is missing from her home in Letchworth.

Alicia left home at around 1.30pm yesterday (Saturday, December 7), and is believed to have travelled to the Harrow and Wealdstone and Plumstead areas of London.

She is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with long black hair. She was last seen wearing black leather trousers, a brown suede shirt which ties in the middle, black trainers and white ankle socks.

If you have seen Alicia since she was reported missing, or have information about where she has been, call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 778 of December 7.

If you believe you are with her now, or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

