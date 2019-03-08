Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds celebrate a festival of running in the heart of Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 07:01 18 June 2019

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

Dave Braybrook

Hundreds of runners turned out for the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth on Sunday.

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave BraybrookHundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

The town was filled with participants and supporters who came out for the race as part of the Letchworth Festival.

The event saw more people than ever before running in the 5k and 'Garden Mile' races, as well as the free-to-enter family fun run.

You may also want to watch:

Race director Steve McKeown said: "It was a fantastic day. This event was made possible with the support of businesses TriSports, FB Chain and Osteopathy First.

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave BraybrookHundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

"Thanks to them, and the whole of North Herts Road Runners organising team, we had hundreds of runners of all ages, and the supporters were just as enthusiastic. It made for a really lively atmosphere."

The next major running event to come to Letchworth is the Standalone 10k on the first Sunday in October.

For more information visit www.standalone10k.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

How Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins for the homeless have created family bonds

Aaron Collins attends the Feed Up Warm Up Stevenage drop-in each week, and says when he is back on his feet he hopes to come back as a volunteer. Picture: Matt Powell

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

How Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins for the homeless have created family bonds

Aaron Collins attends the Feed Up Warm Up Stevenage drop-in each week, and says when he is back on his feet he hopes to come back as a volunteer. Picture: Matt Powell

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds celebrate a festival of running in the heart of Letchworth

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

Does your business have something to shout about? Enter our 2019 awards

Herts Business Awards 2019 launch at Knebworth House. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Tailenders help snatch victory for Hitchin at rivals Ickleford

Steve Flint faces a delivery from Blake Mills. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin and Harpenden MP assessing options after MP Matt Hancock’s withdrawal from Conservative leadership race

Bim Afolami is now speaking to all the other Tory leadership candidates. Picture: Martin Wootton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists