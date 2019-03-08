Hundreds celebrate a festival of running in the heart of Letchworth

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook Dave Braybrook

Hundreds of runners turned out for the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

The town was filled with participants and supporters who came out for the race as part of the Letchworth Festival.

The event saw more people than ever before running in the 5k and 'Garden Mile' races, as well as the free-to-enter family fun run.

You may also want to watch:

Race director Steve McKeown said: "It was a fantastic day. This event was made possible with the support of businesses TriSports, FB Chain and Osteopathy First.

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

"Thanks to them, and the whole of North Herts Road Runners organising team, we had hundreds of runners of all ages, and the supporters were just as enthusiastic. It made for a really lively atmosphere."

The next major running event to come to Letchworth is the Standalone 10k on the first Sunday in October.

For more information visit www.standalone10k.org.uk.