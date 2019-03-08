Advanced search

Could your North Herts polling station be moved in latest public review?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 August 2019

A public consultation to review polling stations, places and districts is underway. Picture: Ann Favell

A new public consultation that could determine changes to your polling districts, places and stations is coming soon, courtesy of North Herts District Council.

NHDC is seeking residents' opinions on if any of the polling station locations should change, and if so where they could be relocated to.

The council is also reviewing how suitable the electorate's facilities are for voting, in particular looking to see if those with disabilities have the necessary access to their stations.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC's executive member for community engagement, said: "We are really interested in hearing residents' views about where they go to vote.

"We are open to suggestions for alternative locations and would like feedback on the proposals. Please do take the time to have your say."

The review, which is required by law to take place every five years, will close at 5pm on September 16.

Comments for consideration can be submitted in two ways: Via post directed to Electoral Services, NHDC, Gernon Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3JF, or by email to ELections@north-herts.gov.uk, with the email's subject as: Polling district review.

For more information on the consultation, proposals and current arrangements, see north-herts.gov.uk/home/elections-and-voting/polling-district-review

