Discounts for recycling - 'reverse vending machine' opens in Letchworth town centre

PUBLISHED: 07:02 23 August 2019

Letchworth BID executive director David Levett shows Izzy, 11 and Josh Peet, 9 from Letchworth Rugby Club how to use one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

Letchworth BID executive director David Levett shows Izzy, 11 and Josh Peet, 9 from Letchworth Rugby Club how to use one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

Strand PR

Letchworth's 'reverse vending machine' was launched in the town centre on Tuesday, with visitors able to try it out shortly after the ribbon cutting.

(L-R) Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson at the unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR(L-R) Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson at the unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

Town centre manager Chris Wilson cut the ribbon for the the machine - the first in the UK to be installed in a town centre - alongside Letchworth BID executive director David Levett.

The machine allows shoppers to recycle their drinks cans and bottles, in exchange for an offer voucher for a retail store in the town.

Unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PRUnveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

Rewards for using the scheme include 10 per cent off at Just For Me, £1 off a carvery at The Broadway and 20 per off workspace booking at The Third Space.

These offers will be changed frequently.

Unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PRUnveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

Chris said: "The reverse vending machine is a great product and I would encourage all to use it.

"Come visit Letchworth town centre and see what it's all about.

Unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PRUnveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

"This scheme can help save the high street and save the planet."

Izzy, 11 and Josh Peet, 9 from Letchworth Rugby Club were the first to use one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PRIzzy, 11 and Josh Peet, 9 from Letchworth Rugby Club were the first to use one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

(L-R) Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson and Letchworth BID executive director David Levett unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR(L-R) Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson and Letchworth BID executive director David Levett unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

(L-R) Chair of Letchworth BID Chris Gerard, Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson, Letchworth BID executive director David Levett and CEO of ACM environmental Andy Jacobs unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR(L-R) Chair of Letchworth BID Chris Gerard, Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson, Letchworth BID executive director David Levett and CEO of ACM environmental Andy Jacobs unveiling of one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

