Special Jubilee celebration for 101-year-old Letchworth resident Norah

101-year-old Letchworth resident Norah Maylin has seen the Queen grow through her entire 70-year reign - Credit: Georgina Tofis

A 101-year-old Letchworth resident celebrated the Jubilee weekend by watching the events surrounded by festive decorations.

Norah Maylin spent the Jubilee weekend celebrating with her carer Georgina Tofis, complete with decorations and the televised events.

Georgina visits Norah most days, and wanted to ensure she had a special time for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Georgina Tofis

Georgina, who visits Norah most days, went to see Norah for the Jubilee weekend as well, to celebrate with her.

Georgina kitted out Norah's home with plenty of decorations for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Courtesy of Georgina Tofis

Georgina said: “She was so happy. Since COVID and everything, it’s just so nice to see people happy and together again.”

Norah, being almost 102 years old, has seen the Queen all the way through her life, including her 70-year reign.

Norah put on her best clothes and did her hair and makeup for the special celebration ready for the pictures she had been promised with the Queen’s cardboard cut-out.

Georgina’s favourite part of the entire weekend was seeing how happy Norah was with the celebration and all the effort that had been put in to make it an even more special one for her.

Georgina had ordered all the decorations for the occasion, taking the cardboard cut-out of the Queen to a few of her clients before she took it to Norah.

The Jubilee had Norah shedding a few happy tears, especially after seeing the cardboard cut-out that Georgina had brought to her.

She particularly enjoyed seeing the guards and loved the Platinum Jubilee Pageant event on Sunday, wearing her hat and holding her flag while she watched.

The pageant comprised of four acts to tell the story of the Queen’s reign and involved more than 10,000 people, 6,000 volunteers and 2,500 members of the public.

The first act involved the UK armed forces from across the Commonwealth, the second a display of British life from the beginning of the Queen’s reign, the third performance of dance, carnival and more, and the fourth a festival of celebrities considered to be national treasures.

Georgina added: “It was such a lovely weekend, and it brought the country together for celebrations.”

Norah will be celebrating her 102nd birthday in August and was featured in the Comet for her 100th birthday which she celebrated in 2020.