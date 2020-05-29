Letchworth recycling centre ‘blocked by concrete’ in protest against dangerous queues

The Letchworth household waste recycling centre is once again closed this morning, after a concrete block was placed outside the entrance preventing access to the site.

It is understood the block was placed in protest against dangerous queues which had been forming in recent days.

Since reopening last week with social distancing measures in place, the recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has seen queues as long as two hours causing major traffic on neighbouring roads.

The centre was abruptly closed yesterday afternoon on police advice, after serious safety concerns were raised by residents.

A Herts police spokesperson said this morning: “Police were called shortly before 9am today to a report that a concrete block had been placed outside the entrance to the recycling centre in Blackhorse Road, Letchworth, preventing access to the site.

“Officers are currently in attendance and liaising with partners at the county council.”

For days, residents have been taking to social media, with many arguing that the centre is not safe and should be closed. One resident commented: “The queue is dangerous. It is literally as simple as that.

“We live on the road, and yesterday we witnessed a man in the queue get out of his car on the road, raging at a lorry driver, and using all the swear words under the sun.”

Another added: “So sad that people can’t be respectful when queueing. Some people have no sense at all and feel the world revolves around them.”

Herts County Council has been approached for comment.

