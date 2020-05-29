Advanced search

Letchworth recycling centre ‘blocked by concrete’ in protest against dangerous queues

PUBLISHED: 11:45 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 29 May 2020

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

The Letchworth household waste recycling centre is once again closed this morning, after a concrete block was placed outside the entrance preventing access to the site.

It is understood the block was placed in protest against dangerous queues which had been forming in recent days.

Since reopening last week with social distancing measures in place, the recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has seen queues as long as two hours causing major traffic on neighbouring roads.

The centre was abruptly closed yesterday afternoon on police advice, after serious safety concerns were raised by residents.

A Herts police spokesperson said this morning: “Police were called shortly before 9am today to a report that a concrete block had been placed outside the entrance to the recycling centre in Blackhorse Road, Letchworth, preventing access to the site.

“Officers are currently in attendance and liaising with partners at the county council.”

For days, residents have been taking to social media, with many arguing that the centre is not safe and should be closed. One resident commented: “The queue is dangerous. It is literally as simple as that.

“We live on the road, and yesterday we witnessed a man in the queue get out of his car on the road, raging at a lorry driver, and using all the swear words under the sun.”

Another added: “So sad that people can’t be respectful when queueing. Some people have no sense at all and feel the world revolves around them.”

Herts County Council has been approached for comment.

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

