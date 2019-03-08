Advanced search

Fundraisers hope Letchworth Race Night will smash Alzheimer's charity target

PUBLISHED: 14:01 14 July 2019

A Stevenage and North Herts fundraising hope to reach £3,000 target for Alzheimer's Research UK with Letchworth Race Night. Picture: Nicola Price

A Stevenage and North Herts fundraising hope to reach £3,000 target for Alzheimer's Research UK with Letchworth Race Night. Picture: Nicola Price

A fundraising group is set to host a race night in Letchworth with the aim of hitting its £3,000 annual target for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The group, who are working tirelessly to meet this target, have already held a quiz night, cake sales and raffles, and are encouraging people to turn up to their biggest event yet to help get closer to smashing the target.

Race night organiser Nicola Price told the Comet: "Recently my friends and I have set up a local fundraising arm for the national charity covering the Stevenage and North Herts area.

"The reason myself and my husband have become involved is following the passing of my nanny Ruby who suffered from dementia for the last few years of her life.

"Our chair of the group, Amelia Woolgar, also lost her nanny Bunty to this disease. Others within our group have sadly been touched by it as well.

"I want to be able to stop Alzheimer's from happening in the first place. I don't want to lose another member of my family.

"If there's a way of researching what causes it, eventually, hopefully, there will be a drug that exists to halt it. If that can make a difference to people in my family, then that's what I want to do."

The Stevenage and North Herts group was launched after Amelia bravely took on a parachute jump for Alzheimer's Research UK at the start of this year, and she was notified that there was no representation of the charity in the local area.

The group's running total currently stands at £1,200 and small raffle will be held on the night of the event to help boost funds.

The race night will be held at Letchworth Rugby Club on Friday, July 26, and there will be a selection of prizes for race winners

Nicola and the team extend their thanks to Letchworth Rugby Club, who have donated their venue for the evening, along with sponsors and local businesses, including Amber Health, Tysers and DJ CSMBM.

Founded in 1992, Alzheimer's Research UK aims to understand the diseases that cause dementia, diagnose cases earlier and more accurately, and ultimately reduce the risks of a person developing dementia. It also aspires to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.

The Race Night opens at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets are £7.50 each or two for £10, and can be purchased on the night.

To support the cause, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/stevenage-and-north-hertfordshire-fundraising-group or search for @ARUKStevenage on Facebook.

