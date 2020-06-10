Advanced search

Former pupils pen open letter to Letchworth school urging a ‘re-education’ of Britain’s colonial history

PUBLISHED: 15:10 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 10 June 2020

More than 100 Highfield pupils, past and present, have signed the open letter. Picture: Google

More than 100 Highfield pupils, past and present, have signed the open letter. Picture: Google

Archant

Alumni of a Letchworth school have penned an open letter to their former educators, urging a new curriculum which teaches young people about Britain’s colonial history.

Over 100 signatories – all present and former pupils of The Highfield School – have written to headteacher Ms Caitlin Macrae, urging a new way of educating young people which avoids an “overly flattering view of imperialism.”

The letter, which was published on June 9 argues: “Recent events such as the murder of George Floyd have drawn attention to issues of racial inequality and injustice. In the UK, racism is still very much prevalent.

“As previous or current attendees of Highfield, we have been considering how little informed we were about these issues as a result of the lack of education we received on them.

“Part of the issue is that we were unaware of exactly how white and euro-centric the narrative that we were being taught was. We believe it is your responsibility, as headteacher, to ensure that the young people who attend Highfield are able to learn about racial inequality and injustice, colonialism, black history and white privilege.

You may also want to watch:

The letter goes on to argue that as “German students are taught about the Holocaust,” so should British students be taught about the “injustices in [our] past – from its role in the slave trade, to the Windrush scandal.”

One of the letter’s co-authors, Lizzi Dickson, said: “I remember leaving history lessons in Year 7 thinking how great the British Empire was, and how many countries we had helped, and not even realising how euro-centric and overly flattering this view of imperialism was.

“We shouldn’t have to go out of our way to learn about racism. If the national curriculum isn’t changed then hopefully schools will take matters into their own hands.”

The letter’s authors also recall an incident at the school in which a “racial slur was directed at a female student.”

“No personal support or welfare provision was given to the female student, and the perpetrator would not issue an apology,” the letter states.

“There needs to be a transparent reporting system for instances of racism for BAME students and staff.”

The Highfield School has been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Something truly special’ – Organisers, protestors and speakers on Hitchin’s Black Lives Matter protest

Hitchin's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Bellanova Photography

Baldock looks to the future as fightback against coronavirus begins

Baldock Coronavirus Support Group wants to get the town centre back up and running. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Something truly special’ – Organisers, protestors and speakers on Hitchin’s Black Lives Matter protest

Hitchin's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Bellanova Photography

Baldock looks to the future as fightback against coronavirus begins

Baldock Coronavirus Support Group wants to get the town centre back up and running. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Former pupils pen open letter to Letchworth school urging a ‘re-education’ of Britain’s colonial history

More than 100 Highfield pupils, past and present, have signed the open letter. Picture: Google

Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

North Hertfordshire organisations to benefit from £320k council grant

Organisations across Royston, Hitchin and Letchworth are set to benefit from NHDC's Community Facilities Capital Grant Funding Scheme. Picture: Archant

Hitchin trust launches £20,000 support package to help town’s independent businesses through COVID-19

Hitchin's independent businesses are set to receive a £20,000 coronavirus boost. Picture: Peter Moulton/Shutterstock.

Donations for Herts autism charity ‘practically non-existent’

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24