Which Letchworth pubs and bars are reopening on July 4?

Letchworth's pubs and bars have been busy preparing for Saturday's reopening date. Picture: Jacob Savill Archant

On Saturday, July 4, Letchworth’s pubs and bars are free to reopen in a COVID secure environment – but not all of your favourite haunts will be pulling pints just yet.

Government guidance will allow customers to keep a social distance of ‘one metre plus’ where it isn’t possible to stay two metres apart – while bars will be able to use car parks and terraces under existing seating licenses.

Among those opening on Saturday is the Cultivo Lounge, which has said it is “super excited” to welcome customers back and “see all of [their] lockdown looks.”

Cultivo will close on Wednesday for two days to ready the premises for social distancing and train staff on new procedures – before reopening on July 4 for sit down and takeaway.

The Platform pub on Station Road will also be opening on the 4th, as will the Three Magnets – with both pubs operating queuing systems to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, The Arena Tavern will be hosting a private event to train up staff, but is hoping to reopen to the general public very soon after Saturday.

Herbie Nyathi, owner of Letchworth’s Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino, has not confirmed an opening date just yet, but revealed he has spent lockdown giving the bar a makeover.

“We are so excited and getting ready to reopen and relaunch our freshly refurbished Khoi Khoi Bar,” Herbie said. “We have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes, making things even better for you.

“We have installed brand new air-conditioning system, freshly painted the bar and deep cleaned the premises. We’ve laid brand new carpets in the restaurant and installed original art decoration throughout.”

Garden City Brewery has confirmed it won’t be reopening on the 4th for on-site drinks, saying the timescale is “pretty much impossible” for the store to be ready and safe.

Crafty’s Beershop also won’t be open by Saturday, but the owners have said they are “busy getting ready” and the store is still operating its delivery and click-and-collect service.

Temporary changes to licensing laws will allow pubs and restaurants to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises. Customers will be able to buy their drinks from a pub and consume them elsewhere, making social distancing easier.