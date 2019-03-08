Still time to have your say in Heritage Foundation housing consultation

Re-Imaginiing the Garden City design competition winners EcoResponsive Environments'. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation Archant

There's still time for Letchworth residents to get involved in the Heritage Foundation's consultation on the two largest proposed housing development sites in North Herts District Council's Local Plan.

EcoResponsive Environments' won the judges over with its Grange-in-the-Hedges concept for the Letchworth Heritage Foundation's Re-Imagining the Garden City design competiton. Picture: EcoResponsive Environments EcoResponsive Environments' won the judges over with its Grange-in-the-Hedges concept for the Letchworth Heritage Foundation's Re-Imagining the Garden City design competiton. Picture: EcoResponsive Environments

The foundation is welcoming thoughts and suggestions until the end of July as part of phase two of its 'Future of Letchworth' consultation, which is calling for opinions on the proposed LG1 and LG3 sites in the plans that are currently under review by a planning inspector.

David Ames, director of stewardship and development at the foundation, said: "We have had an excellent level of engagement over the last few months, but we still want to hear from those who haven't taken part in the consultation.

"We are committed to working closely with the community to hear their ideas and concerns and will feed these into our report.

"It is not yet known whether the council's Local Plan will be adopted, though we will ensure further information about next steps is made available via our website and other communications channels."

Should North Herts District Council's Local Plan be adopted, it would see 2,167 new homes built in Letchworth.

The largest site being the proposed LG1 site north of The Grange, which would be built on Green Belt Land.

Architects from around the world entered into the Heritage Foundation's design competition 'Re-Imagining the Garden City'-themed competiton, using the LG1 as a scope.

Phase two of the Foundation's Future of Letchworth consultation will close on July 31, after which feedback will be analysed and a report will be published by early autumn.

The public are also invited to share their thoughts on the shortlisted entries for the Re-imagining the Garden City design competition at letchworth.com/design-competition.

A dedicated ecology surgery was also held on Thursday at the foundation's offices at One Garden City where the proposals were discussed with the foundation's ecology team.

An additional community consultation event is being held at the Grange Estate on Thursday. July 16, at Stonehill School, which focused on the proposed housing developments to the site north of this area.

Residents can go online to complete the survey at letchworth.com/consultation.