More than 200 Letchworth homes affected by planned power cut

More than 200 houses affected in all day power cut in Letchworth. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

A planned powercut is affecting parts of Letchworth and will continue until 5.15pm today, as UK Power Networks carry out work to replace electrical equipment and a link box - and remove asbestos in Archers Way.

Some customers had been left concerned after they were only informed of the lengthly power cut just two days before the works.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "Power has been turned off for safety reasons in a planned shutdown for 230 customers in Letchworth between 9am and 5.15pm today to replace a piece of electrical equipment to strengthen the reliability of power supplies in the area.

"The majority of customers were informed of this shutdown by letter 12 days ago but, because of the scope of the job changed, a small number were given shorter noticed of their inclusion as we were not aware they needed to be part of this work until later.

"We apologise to these customers for the inconvenience caused."