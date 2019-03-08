Reappeal after girl, 12, grabbed by man in Letchworth

Police have released images of the area where the alleged assault on a 12-year-old girl happened in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police Archant

Officers are re-appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly grabbed by the wrist by an unknown man in Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A girl was grabbed by the wrist by an unknown man in this area of Letchworth earlier this month. Picture: Herts police A girl was grabbed by the wrist by an unknown man in this area of Letchworth earlier this month. Picture: Herts police

The incident happened on Thursday, April 4 in High Avenue at the junction with Unwin Close at around 7am.

The victim reported that a man came out from behind a tree and grabbed her by the wrist as she walked past him.

The girl pulled away and the man left the area.

The man was described as being white, between the age of 20 and 30. He was around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blond-ish brown stubble.

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was grabbed by the arm in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was grabbed by the arm in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

You may also want to watch:

He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up and dark skinny fit jogging bottoms with white paint splashed on them.

Police are asking anyone who has experienced anything similar or recognises the description to get in contact.

Detective Lea Parker said: “We have carried out extensive investigations in the area. We are now keen to speak to anyone else who may have been approached in this way, or who recognises the description of the offender or who has seen a man hanging around this area.

The incident happened in High Avenue at the junction with Unwin Close in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police The incident happened in High Avenue at the junction with Unwin Close in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

“The girl was not harmed as a result of this incident and the man made no attempt to follow her, however we would urge people to report any similar suspicious activity immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Lea Parker in the North Herts Local Crime Unit on 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.