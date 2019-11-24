Men force their way into property in Letchworth

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after three men forced their way into a property in Letchworth. Picture: Archant Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage after three men forced their way into a property in Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place in Jarden just before 10pm last night.

You may also want to watch:

Nobody was injured, and the suspects left in a dark-coloured Audi A3.

A blue Ford Mondeo followed the car from the scene, and it is believed to have travelled towards Broadway in Letchworth.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area of Jarden, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of either car.

Anyone with information can report it online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.