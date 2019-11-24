Advanced search

Men force their way into property in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 14:40 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 24 November 2019

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after three men forced their way into a property in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage after three men forced their way into a property in Letchworth.

The incident took place in Jarden just before 10pm last night.

Nobody was injured, and the suspects left in a dark-coloured Audi A3.

A blue Ford Mondeo followed the car from the scene, and it is believed to have travelled towards Broadway in Letchworth.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area of Jarden, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of either car.

Anyone with information can report it online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

Men force their way into property in Letchworth

