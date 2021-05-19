Save the date! Events planned for town centre as lockdown eases

Published: 4:52 PM May 19, 2021

Monday saw the long-awaited return of indoor hospitality after what is due to be our final lockdown.

For some, it was the first day they could open their doors again since the start of lockdown more than five months ago.

The likes of Broadway Hotel's newly refurbished restaurant, Downtown Bar & Grill and The Platform pub were able to open their doors to customers to enjoy a pint indoors.

Other venues able to finally welcome people back include the Broadway Cinema and Gallery, and The Grapevine.

Broadway Cinema is promoting Shop Local with Film Thursdays, a promotion in which cinemagoers who watch a film on a Thursday can use their film ticket to redeem offers and discounts from participating shops and restaurants within the town centre.

BID manager Chris Wilson told the Comet: "We would like to wish a warm welcome back inside hospitality venues across the town and encourage residents to support our local businesses by shopping local and shopping safe.

"As we enter into step three of the roadmap, it’s really important we continue to follow the guidelines, as we edge closer to normality.

"I’m sure many of us have missed the dining out experience. We have such variety in Letchworth town. Get booking!"

Should the lifting of lockdown restrictions continue to go as planned, Letchworth town centre is planning on making up for lost time with a summer jammed-packed with number of events to welcome people back.

The popular Letchworth Food & Drink Festival is set to make a return to the town centre on June 25, 26 and 27.

For those craving the return of the live music experience, the BID will be launching Letchworth Garden City Live, with music and dancing, on July 24.

This will coincide with the first Broadway Artist & Makers Fair. It will be a curated event, aimed at showing the best talent from the town's art scene in The Arcade

The Broadway Gallery Artist & Makers Fair is part of our continued efforts to promote, platform and support our creative community.

There will be the Letchworth Carnival on August 21, with the Beer & World Food Festival taking place on September 24, 25 and 26.

To express an interest in an art stall, email curator kris@kristianday.co.uk with examples of your work.