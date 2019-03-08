Advanced search

Letchworth campaign group: 'Preserving historic listed properties is paramount'

PUBLISHED: 12:03 11 May 2019

The Norton Action Group are concerned that the charm will be lost in Croft Lane and Cashio Lane. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Archant

A planning application for a residential development in Letchworth has received 107 objections during the consultation period.

A map showing how the new development between Norton Road, Cashio Lane and Croft Lane in Letchworth might look. Picture: Herts County CouncilA map showing how the new development between Norton Road, Cashio Lane and Croft Lane in Letchworth might look. Picture: Herts County Council

The planning application submitted to North Herts District Council last month is seeking permission to build an access road to the proposed site between Croft Lane, Norton Road and Cashio Lane, on the former Norton School playing field.

The Norton Action Group was formed after it was announced that North Herts District Council's Local Plan would include a housing development on the site as well as an access road through Croft Lane.

It has accumlated more than 100 followers on social media since raising awareness of the planning application put forward by Hertfordshire County Council and architects Vincent and Gorbing, which seeks to start work on the access road.

The group also held a community meeting regarding the planning application in March to discuss the effects the proposals would have on the conservation area, and managed to raise £2,000 in three days to commission a professional traffic assessment and tree surveys.

Letchworth Grange councillor Helen Oliver wants to help Letchworth Grange councillor Helen Oliver wants to help "make residents' voices heard" during the planning process. Picture: Courtesy of Helen Oliver

A spokesman for Norton Action Group said: "NAG members agree that preserving the character of Croft Lane, its historic listed properties and verdant nature - plus the safety issue caused by traffic on a narrow footpath free lane - is paramount and consistent with the Heritage Foundation.

"The damage and threats to the historic listed properties are ignored in this application, despite having survived for over 100 years. It has a collection of historic and iconic properties dating back to the formation of the garden city."

Letchworth Grange councillor Helen Oliver told the Comet: "As local councillors we are keen to help make the residents' voices heard. They are taking their time to make they are clear about their concerns.

"This village belongs to them and they know better than anyone what is going to work. I'm impressed with how enthusiastic and energetic they have been about engaging with the process."

A date has not yet been set for North Herts District Council's planning committee to discuss this application.

To view the application, go to north-herts.gov.uk and search the reference number 19/00520/OP.

