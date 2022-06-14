Letchworth performing arts pupils qualify for Dance World Cup

Children from the Britton School of Performing Arts in Letchworth have qualified for the Dance World Cup in Spain - Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Bloomfield

Children from a Letchworth performing arts school have qualified to represent Team England in the Dance World Cup.

Later this month, 18 children from the Britton School of Performing Arts (BSPA) will head out to San Sebastian in northern Spain to compete in the finals.

More than 20,000 competitors from 62 countries auditioned. The school's principal, Lynsey Britton, said: "Not only was this year their first time of entering the competition but, even more remarkably, this was achieved after two years of periodic isolation.

"Throughout the Covid pandemic, BSPA provided a much-needed source of joy and friendship for many children.

The children will compete in the finals later this month - Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Bloomfield

"It is testament to the dedication and hard work of both the teachers and students through online classes that, only months later, they attained the high standards needed for qualification.

“Following the pandemic where so many events were cancelled, I am thrilled the students get to showcase their hard work and amazing talent representing Team England in this wonderful event. I am so excited they will have this opportunity to create memories to be proud of.”

Through raffles, cake sales, and selling plants and homemade bracelets, Lynsey said the children and their families are working hard to raise as much money as possible to fund the trip, with costs including travel, England squad kits, entry fees and rehearsal costs. "

They have been inventive, as well as tenacious, in all their efforts to date," Lynsey said.

Local businesses have donated raffle prizes in support of their efforts, and the school has received some "incredibly generous grants" from local councillors, Lynsey said.

If you would like to support the competitors and make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/help-bspa-to-the-dance-world-cup.

Away from the world cup, BSPA had 41 acts qualify for the regional finals of the All England Dance Competition, of which 12 have successfully made it through to the national finals, and a further five competitors received a prestigious honours medal at the regional finals.

For more about BSPA, visit brittonschool.co.uk.