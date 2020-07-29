Advanced search

Letchworth paedophile sentenced after admitting 19 child sex abuse offences

PUBLISHED: 12:04 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 29 July 2020

Brian Melabiankis, formerly of Marmet Avenue in Letchworth, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Brian Melabiankis, formerly of Marmet Avenue in Letchworth, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A paedophile from Letchworth has been jailed for more than two years after pleading guilty to multiple sex offences.

Brian Melabiankis, formerly of Marmet Avenue in the town, was sentenced to 29 months in prison at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard how the 25-year-old had committed a number of child sex abuse offences, including making and distributing indecent images of children, between October and December of 2017.

At court, he pleaded guilty to a total of 19 different charges – seven counts of distribution of indecent images, nine counts of making indecent images, two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Melabiankis’ name was also added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

