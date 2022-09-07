Extended outdoor swim season begins after 'record year' for visitors
- Credit: North Herts Council
Swimmers are encouraged to take advantage of the extended season at Letchworth Outdoor Pool, which begins on Monday.
The pool has had a record number of visitors this year, and the council is urging people to continue to visit if they would like the extension to be considered again for next year.
Traditionally, the pool closes on September 11, but following a petition by campaigner Sue Foster, the pool will remain open until September 30 this year.
Sue Foster said: “I’m delighted that Letchworth Outdoor Pool will be opening for longer this summer so we can have even more open-air swimming.
“Every year when the pool closes we say we wish it was open for longer, so this year I set up a petition which received over 1,300 signatures and lots of lovely comments about what the pool does for people’s mental health.
“During the extension I’ll be down here every day and I’m hoping to see the pool being really well used so that in the future we might be able to have an even longer extension. Please do come and join me!”
SLL - which runs the venue - is running a competition during the extension period and will issue visitors with a raffle ticket every time they visit.
At the end of the season Sue will pick the winners from a hat. First prize will be a GPS swimming smart watch, with five smaller prizes on offer, including ice skating vouchers and indoor swimming vouchers.
To reduce energy consumption the heating will be turned off on September 18.
During the last week of extended opening, SLL will be running introduction to ‘open water’ swim sessions on Saturday, October 1 and October 2.
James Bliss, regional contract manager for SLL, said “We are pleased that the extended season at Letchworth Outdoor Pool will give the local community the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the pool come rain or shine, to either keep active or enjoy time with the family.”
The lido will be open all day Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday to Friday there will be two sessions running from 7am to 11am and 3.30pm to 6.30pm.
For timetable and price lists, go to sll.co.uk/letchworth-outdoor-pool.