Letchworth in bloom! Popular Open Gardens event is back

Gardeners are keen to welcome the public for the Open Gardens event in Letchworth - Credit: Courtesy of Letchworth Open Gardens

Gardeners are set to welcome visitors once again for the Letchworth Open Gardens event, which is making a come back this year to make up for a missed show in 2020.

Twenty gardens will open their gates to members of the public to raise money for Garden House Hospice Care and the British Red Cross.

The amateur gardeners are eager to show off their work and raise money.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, June 19.

If you’d like to walk around the gardens, you can pay in advance for £8 at Bickerdikes and Davids Bookshop. You can also pay at any garden on the day for £10.

Accompanied children 16 and under enter free, purchases made at the above locations will stop selling advance entry passports June 18 at 5pm.

Alternatively, you can pay online at www.letchworth-vog.org and show your digital receipt or print it out to show any garden and receive a programme.