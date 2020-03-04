Letchworth young campaigner meets Sir Oliver Heald MP to highlight importance of vaccines

Over 50 ONE Youth Ambassadors lobbied MPs at Westminster last week. Picture: ONE Archant

A young campaigner from Letchworth travelled to Parliament last week and lobbied MPs on the vital role of vaccines in the world's poorest countries.

Kate Rice, a Youth Ambassador for anti-poverty organisation ONE, met with North East Hertfordshire MP Oliver Heald on behalf of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Along with a team of fellow Young Ambassador's, Katie highlighted the work of Gavi in providing life-saving protection against killer diseases for people in Third World.

Speaking about the day, Kate said: "It was really exciting to be in Parliament and meet with Sir Oliver Heald, and his clear support for the subject of international development was incredibly assuring."

"As a Youth Ambassador, my role is to engage with decision makers and the wider public to support ONE's petitions in support of extreme poverty and preventable diseases."

Romilly Greenhill, UK Director of The ONE Campaign, said: "Seeing Kate take her message about global health to Parliament shows how important it is to so many people across the UK."