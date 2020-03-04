Advanced search

Letchworth young campaigner meets Sir Oliver Heald MP to highlight importance of vaccines

PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 04 March 2020

Over 50 ONE Youth Ambassadors lobbied MPs at Westminster last week. Picture: ONE

Over 50 ONE Youth Ambassadors lobbied MPs at Westminster last week. Picture: ONE

Archant

A young campaigner from Letchworth travelled to Parliament last week and lobbied MPs on the vital role of vaccines in the world's poorest countries.

Kate Rice, a Youth Ambassador for anti-poverty organisation ONE, met with North East Hertfordshire MP Oliver Heald on behalf of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

You may also want to watch:

Along with a team of fellow Young Ambassador's, Katie highlighted the work of Gavi in providing life-saving protection against killer diseases for people in Third World.

Speaking about the day, Kate said: "It was really exciting to be in Parliament and meet with Sir Oliver Heald, and his clear support for the subject of international development was incredibly assuring."

"As a Youth Ambassador, my role is to engage with decision makers and the wider public to support ONE's petitions in support of extreme poverty and preventable diseases."

Romilly Greenhill, UK Director of The ONE Campaign, said: "Seeing Kate take her message about global health to Parliament shows how important it is to so many people across the UK."

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Road in Hitchin centre reopens after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Road in Hitchin centre reopens after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth young campaigner meets Sir Oliver Heald MP to highlight importance of vaccines

Over 50 ONE Youth Ambassadors lobbied MPs at Westminster last week. Picture: ONE

Feed Up Warm Up V Football For Fathers: Charity football match brings community together

Feed Up Warm Up FC played against Football for Fathers in the first charity match to raise money for the Hitchin and Stevenage drop-in service. Picture: Martin Wootton

Object on overhead wires causing train delays between Stevenage and London

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by an object caught in the overhead lines between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage death crash driver who fled to Turkey will be extradited back to UK to face criminal charge

Senior paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins was passionate about her job and about saving the NHS.

Wedding dream comes true for disabled Letchworth woman after visit from ITV’s This Morning

Melissa, from Ascot Drive in Letchworth, won £2,000 on last Thursday's episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV
Drive 24