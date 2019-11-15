Letchworth nursery teacher marks liver transplant anniversary with fundraiser

Salma Razzaq will be taking on a technology ban and sponsored silence in aid of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: Salma Razzaq Archant

A Letchworth nursery teacher whose life was saved by an organ donor is taking on a fundraising challenge to mark the 25th anniversary of her liver transplant.

Salma Razzaq, who teaches at Lordship Farm Primary School, will be taking a 24-hour break from technology, as well as embarking on sponsored silence tomorrow and Saturday in a bid to raise as much as possible for the Children's Liver Disease Foundation.

The 35-year-old - who has already raised more than £500, beating her £400 target - said: "Twenty-five years ago this year my life was saved with a liver transplant. I was just nine years old when I became very jaundiced and very poorly as I suffered acute liver failure.

"We still don't know why. I do know, however, I am incredibly lucky and blessed to be here and I am forever indebted to the selfless act of an organ donor."

Following support from the community, Salma will be offering food at her home next weekend in exchange for a donation, after local Indian restaurants - Balti Spices, Paprika, Chilli Lounge, Baldock Pizza, Masala and the Royal - kindly offered to donate cooked meals for the occasion.

There will also be a chance to win in the raffle.

"My health is great now thanks to the amazing team at King's College Hospital," said Salma.

"I go for yearly outpatient checks and am one of the rare patients who is not on any anti-rejection medications.

"I wanted to celebrate my 25-year milestone by raising funds for a charity which supports the many families around the UK who are going through what mine did.

"I know it won't be easy - silence is a rare thing for a nursery teacher, and my friends and family, although supportive of my challenge, are sceptical of my ability to keep quiet for this long."

Alison Taylor, the chief executive of Children's Liver Disease Foundation, added: "CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

"In order to do this however, we rely on voluntary donations, so we are delighted to hear about Salma's plans. It's a wonderful way to celebrate this milestone and her story is one which will give hope to so many of the families we support."

To support Salma's sponsored silence and technology ban, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/salma-razzaq.