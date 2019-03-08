Farm animals come to play as Letchworth nursery celebrates 25th birthday

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:02 14 September 2019

A Letchworth nursery has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a birthday party for the children.

Wonderland Day Nursery celebrated the milestone with a bouncy castle, disco and visits from farm animals,

A spokeswoman for the nursery in Works Road said: "We have just celebrated 25 years in business and have held a big birthday party at the nursery.

"In the run up to the party the children have been making party hats and decorations and were all so excited.

"We had a bouncy castle, Ark Farm brought along a lot of animals and in the afternoon we had a disco with lots of dancing and entertainment, that kept the children fully amused.

"All in all, a good time was had by all."

In March, the nursery was rated 'outstanding' for the second consecutive year following an Ofsted inspection.

For more information on the nursery, go to wonderlanddaynursery.co.uk.

