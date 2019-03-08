Farm animals come to play as Letchworth nursery celebrates 25th birthday

A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Letchworth nursery has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a birthday party for the children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO

Wonderland Day Nursery celebrated the milestone with a bouncy castle, disco and visits from farm animals,

A spokeswoman for the nursery in Works Road said: "We have just celebrated 25 years in business and have held a big birthday party at the nursery.

A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

"In the run up to the party the children have been making party hats and decorations and were all so excited.

A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO

"We had a bouncy castle, Ark Farm brought along a lot of animals and in the afternoon we had a disco with lots of dancing and entertainment, that kept the children fully amused.

"All in all, a good time was had by all."

A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO A petting zoo at Wonderland Nursery as part of their 25th Birthday celebrations. Picture: DANNY LOO

In March, the nursery was rated 'outstanding' for the second consecutive year following an Ofsted inspection.

For more information on the nursery, go to wonderlanddaynursery.co.uk.