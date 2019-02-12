Letchworth student chef snapped up by two-Michelin starred restaurant

A North Hertfordshire College student has been hired by a two-Michelin starred restaurant in Cambridge owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford.

Bethany Grimshaw from Letchworth is in her final year at the college studying professional cookery and was offered the role of commis chef at Midsummer House – by head chef Mark Abbott – after making an impression during her work experience at the restaurant.

The 18-year-old said: “It was an incredible opportunity to get the work experience placement, and to then get offered a full time position when I finish my course is unbelievable.

“I am immensely grateful for this opportunity and so thankful to everyone who has believed and supported me along the way. “I adore cheffing and my passion and skill have been developed and nurtured while studying.

“My career goal is to become a private chef and to continue my training in Europe.”

Head chef Mark said: “In a young chef it’s all about the basics which I look for. Being on time – and in Beth’s case waiting by the door for it to be opened – turning up in a clean, ironed uniform, asking the right questions and not ones for the sake of asking, being respectful towards the team and having a positive attitude towards all of the tasks.

“If a mistake is made, listening to what went wrong and learning from it. Beth ticked all these boxes.”

To add to her accolades, Beth has twice been a finalist at Zest Quest Asia, one of the biggest student chef competitions in the UK.

This year’s finals took place on Friday and Beth, along with fellow North Herts College students Catherine Worley and Nicole Watt, made it down to the last six and won the award for Best Menu Planning.

The NHC course – which is taught at the college’s Hitchin campus – teaches food preparation, bakery and pastry work, healthier foods, special diets and costing as well as menu planning, health and safety, and food safety.

North Herts College lecturer Anthony Gascoigne added: “Beth has had an incredible journey. Her determination, courage and passion for cooking has led to this brilliant opportunity with Midsummer House.

“Her enthusiasm and desire to learn will stand her in good stead for the future.”