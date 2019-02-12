Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth student chef snapped up by two-Michelin starred restaurant

PUBLISHED: 16:31 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 12 February 2019

Student Bethany Grimshaw has landed herself a job at two Michelin star restaurnant Midsummer House, owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford. Picture: Jordan Cooper

Student Bethany Grimshaw has landed herself a job at two Michelin star restaurnant Midsummer House, owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford. Picture: Jordan Cooper

Archant

A North Hertfordshire College student has been hired by a two-Michelin starred restaurant in Cambridge owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford.

Student Bethany Grimshaw has landed herself a job at two Michelin star restaurnant Midsummer House, owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford. Picture: Jordan CooperStudent Bethany Grimshaw has landed herself a job at two Michelin star restaurnant Midsummer House, owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford. Picture: Jordan Cooper

Bethany Grimshaw from Letchworth is in her final year at the college studying professional cookery and was offered the role of commis chef at Midsummer House – by head chef Mark Abbott – after making an impression during her work experience at the restaurant.

The 18-year-old said: “It was an incredible opportunity to get the work experience placement, and to then get offered a full time position when I finish my course is unbelievable.

“I am immensely grateful for this opportunity and so thankful to everyone who has believed and supported me along the way. “I adore cheffing and my passion and skill have been developed and nurtured while studying.

“My career goal is to become a private chef and to continue my training in Europe.”

Head chef Mark said: “In a young chef it’s all about the basics which I look for. Being on time – and in Beth’s case waiting by the door for it to be opened – turning up in a clean, ironed uniform, asking the right questions and not ones for the sake of asking, being respectful towards the team and having a positive attitude towards all of the tasks.

“If a mistake is made, listening to what went wrong and learning from it. Beth ticked all these boxes.”

To add to her accolades, Beth has twice been a finalist at Zest Quest Asia, one of the biggest student chef competitions in the UK.

This year’s finals took place on Friday and Beth, along with fellow North Herts College students Catherine Worley and Nicole Watt, made it down to the last six and won the award for Best Menu Planning.

The NHC course – which is taught at the college’s Hitchin campus – teaches food preparation, bakery and pastry work, healthier foods, special diets and costing as well as menu planning, health and safety, and food safety.

North Herts College lecturer Anthony Gascoigne added: “Beth has had an incredible journey. Her determination, courage and passion for cooking has led to this brilliant opportunity with Midsummer House.

“Her enthusiasm and desire to learn will stand her in good stead for the future.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of a man found in Charlton river

Police on the scene in Charlton where a body was found over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage appears on The One Show as shoppers quizzed over Poundland engagement ring

Stevenage shoppers were asked what they thought of Poundland's engagement rings by BBC's The One Show. Picture: BBC

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after altercation outside Stevenage pub

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Hitchin man arrested after drug dealing complaints

A man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs. Picture: Archant

Letchworth student chef snapped up by two-Michelin starred restaurant

Student Bethany Grimshaw has landed herself a job at two Michelin star restaurnant Midsummer House, owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford. Picture: Jordan Cooper

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Crash on A505 at Baldock

Police are dealing with a crash on the A505 at Baldock.

Hundreds object to Gresley Park on Stevenage outskirts

Beane Valley – pictured here looking towards Walkern – is under threat from the Gresley Park plans, with concerns also raised about traffic congestion, which is already a problem in Walkern Road near Box Wood as the picture above demonstrates. Pictures: Stephen Sypula

Best job ever? Letchworth woman gets paid to drink beer at local pub

Holly will be paid �500 for her feedback on her local, The Two Chimneys in Letchworth. Picture: Caters Photographic

Datchworth keep promotion bid on track with vital win over rivals Old Streetonians

Tom Wood kicked a late penalty to give Datchworth a vital win in their bid for promotion. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists