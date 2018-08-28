Arrest made in Letchworth in connection with Hoddesdon murder

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Letchworth on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old man in Hoddesdon.

The man from Watford was arrested in connection with the murder of Esam Ayad – from Harlow – who was shot at an address in Hoddesdon’s Ogard Road at around 9.25pm on Tuesday, December 4.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

The 27-year-old, who is said to have been staying at Letchworth Hall Hotel, was taken into police custody.

Three other people have already been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation.

They are a 16-year-old boy and 27-year-old man, both from Broxbourne, who have been released on police bail while the investigation continues, and a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, who has been recalled to prison.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are continuing to appeal for information and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on the night of the shooting.

If you were in the Ogard Road, Castle Road, Old Highway, Old Highway Recreation Ground, Lee Road or St Cuthberts Road areas in Hoddesdon, between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on December 4, you should call Herts police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/62710/18,

You can also get in touch with the investigating team online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020118R11-PO1.